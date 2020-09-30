Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $34.00. Forum Merger shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Get Forum Merger alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forum Merger stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Forum Merger II Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.