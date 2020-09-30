Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.83

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.83 and last traded at $86.83, with a volume of 3650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

