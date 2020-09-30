FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 2,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,234. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

