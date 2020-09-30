FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $87,560.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,213,235 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

