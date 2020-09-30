FLO Reaches One Day Volume of $21,385.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, FLO has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $21,385.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054974 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

