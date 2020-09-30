Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.54

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

