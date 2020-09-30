Flash (FLASH) Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Flash has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00266266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.01622026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00176600 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

