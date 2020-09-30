Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $122.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.92.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $99.17. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

