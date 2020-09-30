First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
