First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.56

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $888,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

