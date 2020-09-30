First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.99. 18,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

