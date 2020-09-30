First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 38.3% in September

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $66.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.