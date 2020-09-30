First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.41. 9,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

