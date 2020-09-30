First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 17.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 34.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

