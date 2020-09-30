First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 22nd

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.