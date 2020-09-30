FintruX Network (FTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $481,888.10 and $61.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.