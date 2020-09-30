Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Short Interest Update

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YUANF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Fincera has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

