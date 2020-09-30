Financial Review: Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) & B. Riley Financial (OTCMKTS:RILY)

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Invictus Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Invictus Financial and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Invictus Financial and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -24.93% B. Riley Financial 12.52% 19.27% 2.81%

Risk and Volatility

Invictus Financial has a beta of -13.91, meaning that its share price is 1,491% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invictus Financial and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.99 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Invictus Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.