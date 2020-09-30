Financial Contrast: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & Chilco River (NYSE:CRVH)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Chilco River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83% Chilco River N/A N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chilco River has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Chilco River, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70 Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Chilco River.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Chilco River’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.00 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,664.50 Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Chilco River.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Chilco River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

