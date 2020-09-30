Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.57 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $56.28 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC, Bitrabbit, IDEX and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.85 or 0.05081550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033712 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,730,612 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Korbit, BitMax, Coinsuper, BiKi, Coinall, WazirX, MXC, Bitbns, HitBTC, KuCoin, Hotbit, Dcoin, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, BitAsset and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

