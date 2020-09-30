Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Insider Mike Powell Sells 134 Shares

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up GBX 486 ($6.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,902 ($103.25). The company had a trading volume of 384,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,604. Ferguson Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,336.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,323.64.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $2.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,250 ($94.73) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.