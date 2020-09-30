Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $20.55 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

