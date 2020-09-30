Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYEN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

EYEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

