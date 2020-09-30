Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.21 ($26.13) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.57. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.