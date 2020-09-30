EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,634.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $193,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.