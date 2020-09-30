Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE EB remained flat at $$11.00 on Friday. 12,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $999.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 1,839,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 733,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 481.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,772,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

