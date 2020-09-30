Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $318.55 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $624.01 million and approximately $318.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00049853 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Coinhub, OKEx and Bibox. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.01 or 0.03317411 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

