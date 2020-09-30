ERC20 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,115.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $98,115.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.04954136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033643 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

