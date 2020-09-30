Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.43

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

