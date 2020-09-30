Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.71.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

