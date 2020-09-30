Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NanoXplore Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

GRA opened at C$1.95 on Monday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57.

NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

