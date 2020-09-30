Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

NYSE:MTN opened at $214.09 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 28.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,513.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.