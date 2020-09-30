Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IBEX Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IBEX in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $14.45 on Monday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

