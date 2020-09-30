Equinox Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,060 call options.

NASDAQ:SBSW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 29,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,510. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.