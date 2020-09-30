EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.58 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. EOS has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $1.44 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00023970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidebit, IDCM and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,198,466 coins and its circulating supply is 936,498,454 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Coinone, CoinEx, Binance, Tidex, QBTC, BigONE, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Kuna, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Kraken, Livecoin, Rfinex, Coindeal, DOBI trade, BitFlip, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Neraex, Coinrail, Coinsuper, IDCM, Cryptomate, Tidebit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bithumb, Koinex, Cobinhood, Exrates, Fatbtc, LBank, YoBit, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, OEX, Poloniex, Zebpay, BtcTrade.im, CoinExchange, Exmo, EXX, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, Bibox, DigiFinex, WazirX, BitMart, CPDAX, Cryptopia, BCEX, Huobi, ABCC, Bitfinex, IDAX, OTCBTC, C2CX, RightBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Liqui, COSS, Upbit and Ovis. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

