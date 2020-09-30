Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.44. Envela shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 47,999 shares.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

