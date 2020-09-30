EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market cap of $14,220.60 and $4.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043033 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.04 or 0.05086085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009282 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033779 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

