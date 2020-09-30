Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.68

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 6519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00.
In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
