Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 59,833 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 257.33% and a negative net margin of 65.60%.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

