Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 59,833 shares traded.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

