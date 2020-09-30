EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 232,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $6,116,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

