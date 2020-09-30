Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $19.98

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $18.00. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.