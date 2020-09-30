Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Shares Down 20%

Energy & Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:ENGT) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

About Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.