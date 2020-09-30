Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) Trading 4.2% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 998,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,539,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

