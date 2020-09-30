Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.52. Energous shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 35,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.95.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $36,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,460 shares of company stock worth $187,626. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth about $192,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

