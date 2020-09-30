Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.67. Enel Generacion Chile shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 15,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile (NYSE:EOCC)

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generacion Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generacion Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.