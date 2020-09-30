Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.