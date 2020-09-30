Elysium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00428742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003003 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

