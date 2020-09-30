Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 217 977 1839 86 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -1.89 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 9.34

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 5.75, meaning that their average stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

