Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. Ellomay Capital has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.