Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $808,018.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 225.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,195,829,377 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, TradeOgre, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Cryptomate and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.